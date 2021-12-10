Men arrested in child trafficking sting







On Tuesday evening, November 30, Deputies from Mecosta, Montcalm, Isabella, and Newaygo Counties, along with Officers from Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, Agents from the FBI, 6th District MSP Intelligence Analysist, and the Central Michigan Enforcement Team, conducted a Child Trafficking sting in Big Rapids Township, Mecosta County. All three usspects individually traveled to a Big Rapids Township location with the intentions of having sexual intercourse with a minor juvenile.

All three local suspects were arrested and lodged at the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies.

On Thursday December 2, all three suspects were arraigned in the 77th District Court.

Randall Robert-Curtis Pion, 26, of Big Rapids, was arraigned on two felonies: Accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer in the commission of a felony. He remains in custody in the Mecosta County Jail on a $100,000 Bond

Jeremy Drew Ostrander, 25 of Big Rapids, was arraigned on three felonies: accosting a minor for immoral purposes; Computer used in the commission of a felony; and Resist/Obstruct/Assault Police. He remains in custody in the Mecosta County Jail on a $125,000 Bond.

Austin James Donley, 27 of Big Rapids, was arraigned on five felonies: accosting a minor for immoral purposes; computer used in the commission of a felony; resist/Obstruct/Assault Police; Felony Firearms Count 1; and Felony Firearms Count 2. His bond was set at $150,000. He is no longer in custody.

All three suspects remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.