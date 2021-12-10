Library’s Polar Express delights kids and parents

Santa Claus with a baby at the Cedar Springs Library Polar Express Christmas open house. Courtesy photo.

All aboard the Polar Express. Courtesy photo.

Patrons and staff of the Cedar Springs Public Library kicked off the holiday season last Saturday, December 4, during the Library’s Polar Express Christmas Open House. About 650 kids and adults got to enjoy train rides outside, a Polar Express Storytime, cookies, crafts, hot chocolate and of course taking a picture with Santa Claus.

The Library was overjoyed with children’s laughter and the sound of jingle bells symbolizing from the Polar Express, “The bell still rings for all who truly believe.”

This event was made possible with the help of generous local sponsors.