Christmas events begin

By Judy Reed
It was a beautiful day last Saturday, December 4, for Mingle with Kris Kringle, the annual kickoff in Cedar Springs to the Christmas season.
Various events went on, including the Cedar Springs Library’s Polar Express Open House (see event this page); storytime with Mrs. Claus at Perry’s Place; a Santa parade; the Christmas tree lighting, and the Polar Express movie at the Kent Theatre.
Tonight, December 9, are carriage rides from the White Pine Trail staging area. Turn to page 8 for details on that and other holiday happenings.