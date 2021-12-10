Christmas events begin

The city Christmas tree in the Heart of Cedar Springs. Other trees in the park are also lit up. Post photo by J. Reed.



Santa came in on a Cedar Springs Fire Truck. Post photo by J. Reed.



By Judy Reed

It was a beautiful day last Saturday, December 4, for Mingle with Kris Kringle, the annual kickoff in Cedar Springs to the Christmas season.

Various events went on, including the Cedar Springs Library’s Polar Express Open House (see event this page); storytime with Mrs. Claus at Perry’s Place; a Santa parade; the Christmas tree lighting, and the Polar Express movie at the Kent Theatre.

Tonight, December 9, are carriage rides from the White Pine Trail staging area. Turn to page 8 for details on that and other holiday happenings.