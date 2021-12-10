Aubrey Rasch crowned 2022 Michigan Apple Queen

Pictured from left to right is Queen Aubrey Rasch and Court Reaghan Dolphin. Courtesy photo.



Aubrey Rasch of Lowell, Mich. has been crowned the 2022 Michigan Apple Queen. Reaghan Dolphin of Gowen, Mich. is first runner-up.

Rasch is the daughter of Duane and Deborah Rasch, and is a student at Lowell High School. She is the daughter and niece of apple growers.

“The Michigan Apple Queen has the great responsibility of serving as an ambassador for the Michigan Apple industry,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee. “Before the competition, the candidates undergo a rigorous interview and essay writing process. Aubrey will be very busy in 2022 representing the industry at various parades, schools, festivals, grocery store events and more.”

Rasch will spend the next year attending events and festivals across Michigan as the face of the Michigan Apple industry. She will also travel to schools throughout Michigan teaching students about apples.

Dolphin is the daughter of Jeffery and Julie Dolphin, and is a student at Greenville Senior High School. She is the niece and cousin of apple growers.

The 2022 Queen was crowned on December 7 at the 18th annual Michigan Apple Committee grower luncheon. It marks the 69th year of the competition that awards an apple representative based on poise, beauty, apple knowledge and public speaking ability.

Queen contestants must be between 17 and 23 years of age and have a link to the Michigan Apple industry. The Michigan Apple Committee sponsors the annual event. The queen and first runner-up each receive scholarships from the Michigan Apple Committee and the Michigan State Horticultural Society.

The 2020-21 Queen, Victoria Wittenbach, and her Court, Sarah Rasch, served two years in their spokesperson roles, with events and opportunities canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world. For more information, visit www.MichiganApples.com.