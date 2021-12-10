Reagan, Lincoln, and Jaxson Trolla are excited to watch the movie. Courtesy photo.







Would you like to see a brand new movie, free of charge, in a local theater? Here’s your chance!

The movie American Underdog is based on the inspirational true story of the legendary quarterback and Hall of Fame recipient Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Undrafted as a quarterback out of college, Kurt found himself stocking shelves in a grocery store to help support his wife and her two kids, all while trying to hold onto his fading dream of becoming an NFL quarterback. This movie is sure to inspire the dreamer in all of us.

It will be shown FREE of charge on Wednesday, December 15 at 6 pm to the first 200 people entering the doors of NorthStar Cinema located at 11699 14 Mile Road, Rockford. While this movie won’t open in theaters across the country until December 25, En Gedi was given a unique opportunity to provide an early showing. En Gedi, a local non-profit organization supported by local churches, businesses, and individuals, will cover all costs associated with this showing so that the community has an opportunity to see this amazing story.

En Gedi has previously brought in box office hits such as BreakThrough, I Can Only Imagine, and others. Full capacity of the theater is 200 so first come first serve.

If you can’t make the show on December 15 it will open to the public at NorthStar December 25 and play through Feb. 8.