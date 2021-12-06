Susan Lynn Misner, (Sue as she was known by many), age 68, of Sand Lake, Michigan passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born on August 13, 1953. Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Pritchard, twin sister, Sandra Pritchard, sister, Linda Everhart; father-in-law David C. Misner and brother-in-law, Danny Everhart. She is survived by her father, Charles (Laverne Smith) Pritchard; mother-in-law, Linda Misner; husband, Orville E. Misner; children, Koadi (Jeannie) Pritchard and Drew Preston; step-children, Jillian (Mike) Glowacki; grandchildren, Kloey and Emma Pritchard and step-grandchildren, Casey and Dalton VanEss and Wally and Nora Glowacki; brother Steve (Valerie) Pritchard and sisters, Joni (Scott) Quinn; Kathy (Tim) McGee; Ann (Mark) Balczak; sister-in-law, Jill Misner; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sue was a-born-again Christian and had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, our savior. Sue loved people and was loved by many in return. Sue loved helping people in any way she could. Many found her to be a source of comfort and support. Family meant the world to Sue. She is going to be deeply missed by many. A Memorial Service is being planned for Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe St., Rockford, MI 49341. The family will meet with relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. There will be a private family interment at Elmwood Cemetery. The family asks that if anyone feels ill or if anyone has been exposed to anyone who has been ill that they be considerate and stay home on the day of the memorial but that they be with them in thought and prayer. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to North Kent Service Center, 10075 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341. The family welcomes messages and memories in their online guestbook at www.plaisierfuneral.com.

