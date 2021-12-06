SHARON MICHELLE WESCHE

Sharon Michelle “Shari” Wesche age 64 of Cedar Springs passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at her home. She was the loved wife of Phillip Andrew Wesche Jr.; mother of Andrew Scott Wesche, Eric Carl Wesche and daughter-in-law, Stacey. Shari’s grandchildren brought much joy to her life, Jade Robert Miller, Christian Richard Miller, Ella Grace Thompson, Lena May Wesche and soon to arrive, Carl Phillip Wesche. She will be deeply missed by brother, Scott (Joni) Olmsted; mother-in-law, Beverly Wesche; brother-in-law, Steve (Jill) Wesche; sister-in-law, Cindy (John) Wolfe; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Phillip Andrew Wesche Sr. She was born on May 31, 1957 to Carl Alvin and Janet Joyce (Call) Olmsted in Grand Rapids, MI. A lifelong resident of Cedar Springs, Shari was the proud owner of Shear Pleasure, a hometown hair salon. She enjoyed serving others and cherished the lifelong friendships that she made. She touched the heart of many through her gifts. Shari was devoted to her family, an active church servant, an accomplished baker, a school youth soccer and basketball volunteer and active community member. The family will greet friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. The service will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Cedar Springs with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Masks will be required at the visitation and service. Pastor Michelle Vallier officiating. Private family interment Solon Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 140 S. Main St, Cedar Springs, MI 49319 or Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook St, SE, Suite 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

