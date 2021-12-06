Name that fish!

Steelhead is a name given to migratory rainbow trout that are born in rivers but spend most of their lives in the ocean or the Great Lakes. Steelhead are known fighters, making them a very popular species for sport fishing. They are pursued by Great Lakes trollers, pier anglers and surf anglers. They also provide an exciting river fishery in many Great Lakes tributary streams. While adult Great Lakes steelhead can reach 36 inches in length and up to 20 pounds in weight, the average adult size for steelhead is 6 to 7 pounds. Life expectancy for Great Lakes steelhead is four to six years.

From Michigan DNR “Fishbites” newsletter