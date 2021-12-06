Holiday happenings around the area

Check out some of the fun, family activities going on in the area for the holiday season.

CEDAR SPRINGS

A Cedar Springs Christmas 2021

Dec. 2, 9, 18: Cedar Springs Downtown Shop Hops

Dec. 3, 4, 5: Polar Express Movie at the historic Kent Theatre

A Cedar Springs Christmas Mingle with Kris Kringle

Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. downtown Cedar Springs.

If your business, club or organization would like to be in the parade, it’s free to join!

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available. Email the CSACoC Secretary for more information at csacocsecretary@gmail.com

9am – Noon – Cedar Springs Library Polar Express Christmas Open House

2:00 p.m. – Storytime with Mrs. Claus at Perry’s Place 2021

4:00 p.m. Kris Kringle Parade line up starts

4:30 p.m. – Kris Kringle parade starts! Parade route is Cherry Street by the White Pine Trail > east to 2nd Street > North to Maple > West towards the staging area

4:45 p.m. – Nativity Story

4:50 p.m. – Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Heart Of Cedar Springs

5:00 p.m. – Mingle with Kris Kringle & get your picture taken inside the Cedar Springs Public Library. Santa leaves when there’s no children waiting for pictures so please don’t wait till last minute to come see him.

Potentially more activities to come.

**Times are subject to change due to the timing & duration of the parade.

Other Christmas activities

Dec 9: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cedar Springs Christmas Carriage Rides and 5pm to 7pm Downtown Cedar Springs Shop Hops

Dec. 11: Kent Theatre Christmas Music Show 3pm top 5pm

Dec. 12: Kent Theatre Christmas Dance Show 3 pm to 5pm

GREENVILLE

Santa Park Party

Dec. 3: Bring the kiddos downtown in Lafayette Park for visits with Santa, cookie decorating, smores, crafts, games and more! Friday, December 3, 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Hometown Christmas Parade

Dec. 3: Join us as we celebrate Santa, and welcome him to town! Friday, December 3, 6:00 p.m. in downtown Greenville.

PIERSON

Dec. 2: Paint for Parks! Join us for a Paint Night at the Pierson Township Hall on Thursday, December 2 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $30 and advance reservation required. Join Crystal Cunningham from Refabulous Studios for all you need (paint, canvas & instruction) to bring home a painted Gnome or Snowman. Bring a friend as a gift or make them a gift. Dinner and snacks will be available, bring your own beverages for a fun night out! Reservation information and preview of painting on our Facebook page or email PiersonCommunity@gmail.com

Now – Dec. 6: Pierson Township CE&G is partnering for the second year with Tri County Schools for the TC Giving Tree. There are tags at the township hall with the name of a child in our area that is in need for some holiday cheer. Gifts can be returned in provided gift bag – unwrapped or wrapped! Stop by the township hall T-TH 9-2 and grab a tag so a child may experience the joy of the holidays. Gifts must be back to the township NO LATER THAN December 6.

ROCKFORD

Dec. 3: Holiday lighting ceremony. Garden Club Park, Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-7 p.m. Free carriage rides from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Santa parade, downtown Rockford, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Dec. 4: Santa visit in the Christmas tent, after the parade until 2 p.m. Enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies.

Dec. 4: Free carriage rides immediately after the parade until 2 p.m. at the Rotary pavilion.

Dec. 8, 15: Santa visits, live reindeer, free hot cocoa and cookies, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 15.

Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17: Free carriage rides from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rotary pavilion.

Dec. 11: Polar Express event, Christmas tent, Saturday, Dec. 11. Ticketed event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Polar Express movie at 5 p.m.

Dec. 17: Live nativity at the corner of Bridge and Main Streets, Friday, Dec. 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rotary pavilion.

Dec. 18: Christmas Carol Karaoke and Ugly Sweater party at the Christmas tent, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 7 to 10 p.m.

SAND LAKE

Dec 3, 4: Live Indoor Nativity at Sand Lake United Methodist Church, Friday 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m. Come visit the city of Bethlehem and be a part of the story.

Dec 4: Christmas Craft Show, Bake Sale, & Library Book Sale at Resurrection Lutheran Church 9 a.m. -2 p.m.

Dec. 10: Christmas Bake Sale at Independent Bank in Sand Lake 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Homemade treats and Prize Raffle.

Dec. 11: Sand Lake Christmas Party and Santa Visit at the former VFW Hall 9:30-11:30 a.m. Santa will be there with goodie bags. Bring your cameras. Large prize drawing, crafts and cookie decorating, free carriage rides by Cottonwood Carriage Co.

Dec. 12: Children’s Christmas program at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 18: Meet the Sled Dogs at Nelson Township Library on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Tun-Dra Kennels owners will bring a team of sled dogs with their mushing equipment and talk about the Iditarod. Families can meet the dogs and take pictures with them. Dress warmly and don’t forget the camera!

Dec. 31: Countdown to Happy Noon Year! Friday, Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m. at Nelson Township Library. We’re giving kids an exciting way to ring in the new year with a countdown, noisemakers, crafts and fun – at an hour that won’t keep them up way past their bedtimes.

SPARTA

Now through Jan. 31: Candy Cane Lane lighted pathway located behinThe d the Sparta Library.

Dec. 11: Christmas at the Library. Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Outdoor visit with Santa.

Dec. 21, 22, 23: The Living Nativity at Ballard Church of Christ from 6:30-8 p.m.

Santa Visits – new location Sparta Chamber office 194 E. Division, downtown Sparta.

Dec. 9: 5-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: 10 a.m. to noon at the library.

Dec. 16: 5-7:30 p.m. Pets are welcome, too.

Dec. 18: 9-noon with horse-drawn carriage rides.

Dec. 21: 5-7 p.m. with horse-drawn carriage rides.

Dec. 23: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

Dec. 2: Meet the Sled Dogs at Spencer Township Library on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 a.m. Tun-Dra Kennels owners will bring a team of sled dogs with their mushing equipment and talk about the Iditarod. Families can meet the dogs and take pictures with them. Dress warmly and don’t forget the camera!

TYRONE TOWNSHIP

Dec. 7: Ready for Reindeer! Tuesday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. at the Tyrone Township Library. Traveling all the way from the North Pole (via Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farms), live reindeer will be visiting the library. Dress warmly and don’t forget the camera!

