Fall is an important time to think about gear maintenance

From the Michigan DNR

With the colder months quickly approaching, many anglers may be getting ready to store their gear for the season. Below are a few maintenance tips you should follow so your gear is cared for and ready to be used next season.

*Make sure your gear is clean and completely dry before storing it. Start by cleaning everything (rods, reels, and line) in fresh water with soap, or with the manufacturer’s recommended solution, to remove any materials that may have become attached or embedded.

*Inspect your gear for any damage and make any repairs or prepare for replacements.

*Don’t store any of your gear in direct sunlight or in a place where heat and/or moisture might build up.

*Air your waders out completely, and don’t forget to hang them upside-down for the months they are out of use.