Cedar Springs Schools Christmas concerts

You are all cordially invited to join us for an evening of music and holiday cheer. The Cedar Springs Instrumental and Vocal Music Department will be hosting a series of concerts for all to enjoy.

Cedar Springs Red Hawk and Middle School Bands

Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 7:00 pm in the High School Auditorium.

Cedar Springs High School Band and Choir

Thursday, December 9, 2021, 7:00 pm in the High School Auditorium

Friday, December 10, 2021, 7:00 pm in the High School Auditorium

Cedar Springs Red Hawk and Middle School Choir

Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 7:00 pm, in the High School Auditorium. Art will also be on display from our wonderful Red Hawk and Middle School Art Program, under the direction of Sarah Griesinger.

Admission is free for all events