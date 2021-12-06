CARL AND ESTHER FLYNN

Carl Flynn, 87, passed away on November 25, 2021, and Esther Flynn, 83, passed away on November 27, 2021, both at home in Sand Lake with their family by their side. He was born on June 6, 1934 to John and Esther (Albrecht) Flynn in Ensley Center, Michigan. He graduated from Sand Lake High School in 1953. He served in the Army from February 6, 1957 to January 30, 1959 when he was discharged as a SP4. Carl worked as an Electrician at Kelvinator and retired from General Motors in 1993. Esther was born on June 6, 1938 to Bernard and Rena (Puite) Leseman in Grant, Michigan. She graduated from Grant High School in 1956. Esther retired from the Grant Public Schools Food Services in 1998. They married on August 4, 1956 in Ensley Center, Michigan. They were members of Lions Clubs of Chippewa Lake and Grant. Besides being a devoted husband and father, Carl enjoyed fishing and bowling, but his true passion was teaching his grandchildren how to fish and play cards. Esther loved working in the yard and garden, canning her harvest each year. She was proud of her ability to keep her strawberry and green bean plants producing late into the year. They are survived by their son Richard Flynn of Warner Robins, Georgia; three daughters: Carla (Greg) McLenithan of Merrill, Wisconsin, April (Duane) Stream of Kent City, Michigan, Beverly (Martin Alverson) Flynn of Howard City, Michigan; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, Carl is survived by three brothers: John Flynn, Jack (Jean) Flynn, Charley (Cindy) Flynn; two sisters: JoAnn VandenBerg, Elaine (Manice) Dillon; sister-in-law Betty Flynn and many nieces and nephews. Esther is survived by her sister Jean (Jack) Flynn; brother Bob (Liz) Leseman. They were preceded in death by their parents, their son David Flynn, his brothers: William Flynn, Albert Flynn, Clarence Flynn, Robert Flynn, Don Vandenberg, his sister Genevieve Flynn, and their sisters-in-law: Mary Flynn, Elsie Flynn, and Violet Flynn. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Fields-McKinley Funeral and Cremation Services – Grant. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Fields-McKinley Funeral and Cremation Services Grant Chapel. Burial will take place in the Crandall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Spectrum Health Hospice, 750 Fuller Avenue, N.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49503 and American Cancer Society, 129 Jefferson Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Please share your memories of Carl and Esther online at www.fieldsmckinley.com.

