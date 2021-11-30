Man arrested on murder charges

A Trufant man was arrested Monday after he confessed to the murder of another man.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 37-year-old man from Trufant walked into the lobby of the Lakeview MSP Post on Monday, November 29, at approximately 1:45 p.m. and said that he had killed someone.

Troopers then went to a residence in Pine Township, Trufant, and discovered a 68-year-old man dead at the scene. The 37-year-old man was then taken into custody and lodged in the Montcalm County Jail on charges of Open Murder. His arraignment is pending.

Police believe the incident to be the result of a live-together domestic situation and the investigation continues.

Troopers were assisted by the MSP Grand Rapids Post.

Names of the victim and alleged assailant have not yet been released.