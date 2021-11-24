The Post travels to Ireland

The Post recently traveled to the Republic of Ireland with Steve and Judy Reed, of Cedar Springs. The Reeds went on an escorted tour of the country in early November, where they visited several cities and many historic sites. Some of their favorites were the castles in Kilkenny and Blarney, and Bunratty Castle with the historic homes there; the Ring of Kerry with its beautiful mountains and landscapes; and the Cliffs of Mohr. They liked learning about the history and culture of the people of Ireland, and liked the Irish folk songs, dancing and delicious food.

