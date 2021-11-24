Santa Claus is coming to town

By Judy Reed

Are you ready for some holiday cheer? With Thanksgiving this week Thursday, that means the holiday season will be in full swing! Sana Claus will be making appearances in the surrounding areas, and nearby cities and villages will hosting their annual festivities, including tree lightings, parades, carriage rides and more!

Cedar Springs will be holding their annual Mingle with Kris Kringle next Saturday, December 4, along with other events in December. Turn to pages 7-10 for more information on that and a list of holiday events in the surrounding areas.