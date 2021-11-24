web analytics

Santa Claus is coming to town

Posted on 24 November 2021.

By Judy Reed

Are you ready for some holiday cheer? With Thanksgiving this week Thursday, that means the holiday season will be in full swing! Sana Claus will be making appearances in the surrounding areas, and nearby cities and villages will hosting  their annual festivities, including tree lightings, parades, carriage rides and more! 

Cedar Springs will be holding their annual Mingle with Kris Kringle next Saturday, December 4, along with other events in December. Turn to pages 7-10 for more information on that and a list of holiday events in the surrounding areas.

