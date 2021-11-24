BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event December 6 – 20, 2021. Participating shelters across the country will reduce adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event, an effort that has helped more than 67,758 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. The “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event will be hosted in more than 220 shelters in 40 states and Canada.

Two hundred-plus shelters across 40 states and Canada are participating. But not every shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details.

Go here for an interactive map: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

Although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to life, BPF reminds prospective pet parents that adopting a pet during the holidays is a long-term commitment.

Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information.

Pets in West Michigan participating include:

Al-Van Humane Society

Crash’s Landing

Faithful to Felines

Harbor Humane

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven

Humane Society and Animal Rescue of Muskegon County

Humane Society of West Michigan

Kent County Animal Shelter

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Unleashed Love Pet Rescue

Van Buren County Animal Control

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance