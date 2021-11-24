Alpha Family Center dedicates new ultrasound machine

Alpha celebrates the new ultrasound with a ribbon cutting.

Announces name change to Alpha Pregnancy Center

From Alpha Family Center

Alpha Family Center is truly thankful for many things this year. First and foremost, we are thankful that we are able to serve the local communities with the truth and love of Jesus Christ. We are blessed by the generous support from local churches, businesses and individuals that allow us to serve families and individuals faced with an unexpected pregnancy with resources and encouragement.

On Saturday, October 23, we held a dedication ceremony for our new medical area that houses our ultrasound machine. Father Lam Le from St. John Paul II blessed the ultrasound machine and led a dedication ceremony. The Knights of Columbus were represented both at the local level by Leonard Kogut and at the state level by Ed Strach, the State Culture of Life Director.

The new ultrasound machine at Alpha.



We are looking forward to providing an answer to the life changing question women are confronted with, “Am I really pregnant?” with the use of our newest service of limited obstetric ultrasounds. We hope to be able to begin providing this new service no later than the first of January, 2022. A positive pregnancy test can verify that a woman is pregnant. But an ultrasound image can confirm a viable intrauterine pregnancy. By providing an answer to this one question women are empowered to make a medically informed decision. The use of ultrasound also serves as a means of creating a bond between mother and child at the earliest stages of life.

Part of going medical is training RNs to perform ultrasound scans. That training includes the use of volunteer models that are pregnant in their first to second trimester. We currently have one RN we need to train. We hope to begin training after the first of the new year. We are also seeking more volunteers who are medically qualified to perform pregnancy tests and limited O.B. ultrasounds once a week for 3 hours during our business hours. If you are interested in helping us with either of these needs, please call the center at 616. 696.HELP (4357) for more information.

Along with our new medical service, we are excited to announce our new name, Alpha Pregnancy Center, which better reflects the new services. “What’s in a Name?” In this case it may be the difference between life or death of an innocent human life. We need to be approachable to women when they are seeking an answer to their question “Am I really pregnant?”

Some things aren’t changing at Alpha Pregnancy Center. We will still provide all the same services we have before – advocate support for our clients through educational and referral support, parenting classes, childbirth classes and material items. We will continue to provide support studies for those who have experienced miscarriages, and one for post abortion healing.