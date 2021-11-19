Veterans Day tribute at Mission Point

Five veterans were honored on Veterans Day at Mission Point of Cedar Springs.

According to Maria Robertson, director of business development, the day began with welcoming and recognizing their Veterans and residents’ family members, business leaders and guests.

Reeths Puffer High School Interact Club Quilt Display. Courtesy photo

They then recognized and honored their veterans with the presentation of veteran certificates to Mission Point of Cedar Springs veterans Jerome Batog; David Bosma; Charlie Brown; Don Ingersoll; and Roy Salinas. They also read off and honored all past and present veterans.

Mission Point Cedar Springs Veterans Certificate. Courtesy photo.

While not present, the Reeths Puffer High School Interact Club made American Flag Quilts, which were on display.

The program ended with music and refreshments with residents, their families, staff members, and business leaders. The final closing of the program provided a thank you treat to veterans and business leaders.