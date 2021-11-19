The Post travels Michigan

The Post will be flying high all over Michigan as 83 year old Rose Bowman accepts her Student Private Pilot’s License from Sparta Aviation’s Flight Instructor Jacob Den Dulk. Rose was a 62-year resident of Cedar Springs before moving to Greenville, Michigan. Rose still is an active member of Cedar Springs Women’s Club and member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 287. Rose enjoys serving others while challenging her life to the maximum.

Thank you, Rose, for including us in your flights!

