Police investigate body found on White Pine Trail

A man’s body was found on the side of the White Pine Trail near 19 Mile Rd Monday morning. Photo by Daren Bower, Fox 17.



Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found Monday, November 15, on the side of the White Pine Trail, near 19 Mile Rd, in Nelson Township.

The body was seen by a passerby about 10 a.m.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected. They said there was no threat to the community, and they investigated throughout the day, to determine a timeline of events leading up to his death.

Police said the possible contributing factors to the man’s death were cold weather temperatures overnight and the possibility of intoxication.

The cause of death was pending an autopsy.