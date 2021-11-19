Local veteran selected for honor flight

Gordon Reyburn and his daughter, Pam Jurick.

Gordon Reyburn, of Cedar Springs, was recently chosen to be on the honor flight, a trip for veterans to Washington D.C. to visit 14 national monuments that are dedicated to veterans of World War II, the Korean conflict, and the Viet Nam war.

Gordon Reyburn was part of the honor guard to place a wreath on the grave of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C.

The trip took place the first weekend in November.

The highlight of the trip for Gordon was being selected for the honor guard that placed a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

Gordon was accompanied by his daughter, Pam Jurick, who is a nurse at the Grand Rapids Veterans Home.

The honor flights have been underway since 2005 and have taken over 225,000 veterans to Washington D.C. The trips provide veterans with the opportunity to visit the memorials alongside fellow veterans, while telling their stories, sharing camaraderie, and receiving well-deserved recognition from a grateful nation.

“I was so honored to be chosen for the trip,” said Gordon.

For more information on honor flights, visit honorflight.org.