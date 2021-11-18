FBI and Bath Township Police Dept. ask for info in cold case

Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed in the Rose Lake Wildlife area on Nov. 16, 2018.



On the third anniversary of his death, the FBI, Bath Township Police Department, and the family of Chong Moua Yang held a press conference asking the public to come forward with information on the person(s) who shot and killed Chong Yang in the Rose Lake Wildlife area, East Lansing, in 2018.

Chong Moua Yang was 68 years old when he was shot and killed on the evening of November 16, 2018, in the Rose Lake Wildlife area of Michigan. Chong left his home in Lansing, Michigan, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to go hunting in the wildlife area. Chong was carrying a shotgun, Hmong knife, and a backpack when he left his home.

His family began searching for Chong when he had not returned home after dark. Chong was found dead from a gunshot wound in an area north of East Clark Road and east of Upton Road in Bath Township. The shotgun, Hmong knife, and backpack were not with Chong’s body and have never been located.

If you have information on the person(s) responsible for Chong’s homicide, please contact the Bath Township Police Department at (517) 641-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP (7867). You may also contact FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323.