Would you like to do something special for families in need this Christmas? You can partner with us to provide toys for children in Kent County. The Post is participating in the Toys for Tots program again this holiday season, as a drop off site for toys.

Toys for Tots is a volunteer organization whose goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys for kids 0-16, and distribute them to children who would not otherwise receive a gift during the holiday season. Toys for teens and tweens are always especially needed.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been helping Toys for Tots collect toys for children who might not otherwise get one,” said Post editor Judy Reed. “We are humbled and grateful at the community’s response to helping others in need, and hope everyone will consider giving to this program, which helps less fortunate children have a merrier Christmas.”

The program runs now through December 9. Just bring a new, unwrapped toy to our office at 36 E. Maple Street in Cedar Springs, Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. If you can’t make those times, call us to make other arrangements at 616-696-3655.

Together we can make this Christmas special for many children!