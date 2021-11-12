Honoring our Veterans

By Judy Reed

Thursday, November 11, is Veterans Day, the day we honor all of our military veterans—those that have served in the armed forces (and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable). It was originally known as Armistice Day.

We celebrate on November 11 because World War I was formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. The day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Click link below to view our Veterans Tribute. We are picturing hometown heroes from about the last 20 years. But we say a big thank you to all that have served, no matter what time period you served in!

http://cedarspringspost.com/pdf/VeteransDay2021.pdf