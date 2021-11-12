Fundraising will soon begin to place a fallen soldier memorial in Crandall Cemetery. If you are interested in the project, plan to attend the meeting on November 16 at Ensley Township Hall, at 6:30 p.m. Courtesy photo.

The South Ensley/Crandall Cemetery board would like to honor those veterans buried in Crandall Cemetery by purchasing a Fallen Soldier Memorial. But they need the public’s help.

There will be a meeting on November 16 at the Ensley Township Hall, 7163 E. 120th Street, Sand Lake, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the project with residents.

According to Lois Smith, Vice President of the cemetery board, they brought the idea to their Memorial Day gathering earlier this year, and it was met with a positive response.

Cemetery board president Lisa St. Arnold brought the project idea to the Ensley Township Board in September, and it was approved to put one in Crandall Cemetery.

The memorial is expected to cost about $10,000. Money for the memorial will be raised through fundraising and donations, and the township treasurer would deposit and account for all the money raised, Smith said.

If you would like to learn more about this project, please plan to attend the meeting on November 16. Smith and St. Arnold will supply information and take questions from anyone who attends.