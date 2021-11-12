Creative Technologies Academy announces update on CTA brand

Cedar Springs, MI – Creative Technologies Academy (CTA) announced this week that it has completed a collaborative process of updating its brand. The recent initiative keeps the traditional CTA blue and lightning bolt logo that embodies the term used to describe the community of CTA Chargers. The logo design concepts were sent through an extensive focus group and voting process resulting in a collaborative decision made by students, teachers, board members, and community members. The 2021 brand initiative entails an updated logo, updated website, and new social media initiative.

“This collaborative process has allowed us to connect with all our stakeholders, collect their input and we are excited to share with the community a consistent logo and brand that people will recognize and associate with our school,” said Autumn Mattson, CTA Superintendent. “For the past 23 years, CTA has provided a choice for parents and students to partner together and support students as they grow, learn, and become world changers. This update continues to show the innovation that has been a core value at CTA as we partner with families.”

CTA is a preschool through grade twelve community of learners and is a public school of choice for students and families in West Michigan offering academic courses with built-in character education, small class sizes, technology, fine arts, and athletic programs. Visit www.ctachargers.org for more information on Creative Technologies Academy.