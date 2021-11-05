Wastewater treatment plant renamed

Gerald Hall



By Judy Reed

When former Cedar Springs mayor Gerald Hall arrived at the Cedar Springs Wastewater treatment plant on Saturday, October 16, he thought he was attending an impromptu birthday party for City Manager Mike Womack.

“I was told I had to be there,” explained Hall. “I was planning to help out at an event in Greenville but was told I had to go to this birthday party. They tricked me.”

The event was not a birthday party. Instead, it was a meeting (and a celebration) of the Cedar Springs City Council to rename the Wastewater treatment plant—a facility dear to Hall’s heart—in his honor, for all of his years of dedicated service to the city. It’s name is now the Gerald Hall Clean Water Treatment Plant.

“Gerry had no clue. It really grabbed his heartstrings,” remarked Gerry Osborn, of Infrastructure Alternatives, the company that runs the wastewater treatment plant. “It’s well deserved. He’s a great man.”

Gerald and Amy Hall. Photo by Gerry Osborn.

Hall began his career with the Cedar Springs DPW department in 1977. He became DPW Director in 1987. The construction of the wastewater treatment plant was one of his largest projects. According to an article we ran last week by Sue Wolfe, this required a great deal of time researching materials, equipment, and facility designs. Hall wanted the new plant to be as maintenance-free as possible while at the same time provide safety and assurance to city residents.

He even took chemistry classes to learn about how all the chemicals that were needed at the plant would work together. “The chemistry was one of my favorite things. I wanted to go out there and be in charge of the plant,” explained Hall. “But the city wanted me to be the DPW Supervisor and let someone else run it.”

The plant was up and running in 1994, and Hall continued working as DPW Director until 2010. He also served on the Planning Commission from 2004-2021; the City Council from 2013-2021; the DDA from 2015-2021; and was Mayor from 2015-2021.

He also has been involved in other community activities, such as being on the Cedar Springs Board of Education from 2003-2009; the Community Building Development Team; the Fire Station Committee; Rotary; the Cedar Springs Rod and Gun Club; and others.

“I really liked working for the City,” said Hall. “It was nice and challenging. I was born and raised here. It’s my hometown, so I put everything into to it.”

But Hall knows he couldn’t have done things alone. “It was a team effort how far we’ve come and what we’ve done. I hope it continues,” he said.

Is there anything Hall will miss? “I won’t be having three meetings to go to every month,” he said with a chuckle.

The resolution renaming the plant says: “Mayor Gerald Hall is hereby commended for his many valuable contributions to the City of Cedar Springs and we hereby honor his dedicated service to the good people of the City of Cedar Springs; and That the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, which owes its very existence and operations to the work of Mayor Hall, shall be hereafter known and named as the “Gerald Hall Clean Water Treatment Plant.”

How does Hall feel about that? “It’s very nice and an honor to have the plant named after me,” he said.

A plaque honoring Hall will be installed at the plant once it arrives.