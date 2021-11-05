





By Judy Reed

Hordes of superheroes, ghosts, witches, and even a dragon and a dinosaur were spotted roaming Main Street in Cedar Springs last Saturday, October 30, for the annual Halloween Spooktacular. Many businesses and other organizations along Main Street and adjacent side streets opened their doors between 5-7 for kids and their families to trick or treat. Sunday, October 31, was busy, too, with lots of families attending trunk or treat at the Springs Church, and then visiting homes all over town.

The Village of Sand Lake also held their trunk or treat on Saturday and residential trick or treating on Sunday.