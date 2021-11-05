The Post travels to the Upper Peninsula

John and Denise Tompkins recently traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for a color tour and brought a copy of the Post along.

“Although we didn’t see much color, we did enjoy Michigan’s breath taking views,” they said. “We traveled to the Big Springs, also known as Kitch-iti-kipi. We also went to Picture Rocks for a boat tour. The boat tour was cancelled because of wind on Lake Superior. We still saw some of the best scenery in the world. Love this great state we live in.”

It sound like you had a great time! Thanks so much to John and Denise for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!