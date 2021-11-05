Red Hawks ride roughshod over Broncos in district win

Red Hawk quarterback Aiden Brunin runs with the ball. Photo by Brandon Kramer Photography.

By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs offensive line was a force to be reckoned with last Friday night when they hosted the Coopersville Broncos in the first game of the Division 3, Region 1, District 2 playoffs.

“Anytime you get a home playoff win, it is special,” said Coach Gus Kapolka. “I’m happy that our seniors got to experience that Friday night.”

The Red Hawks racked up 392 yards and scored five touchdowns in the 45-6 win that assured them a spot in the district final this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Muskegon.

“Coopersville played tough, and although the score might not indicate it, we had to work hard to get the win,” remarked Kapolka. “I thought Coopersville’s plan against our offense was unique and different from what we’ve seen recently, and it gave us some problems.”

Cedar Springs opened up the scoring against Coopersville at 3:08 in the first quarter on a two-yard run by Aiden Brunin. Antwuan Nicholls ran the ball in for two more.

They then scored three times in the second quarter. The first was on another Brunin run (one-yard) with 10:14 on the clock. Extra point run was no good.

Ryan West scores for Cedar Springs. Photo by Brandon Kramer Photography.

An interception by Red Hawk Cashius Heiss on the Cedar Springs 16 set up the drive for the next touchdown. They ran two plays to make it 3rd down and 3, and then Ryan Mitchell ran the ball 77 yards to score on the longest run of the night. Ryan West ran in the extra points.

Cedar Springs scored for the last time in the second with 21 seconds on the clock, on 4th and 8, when Brunin threw a 16-yard pass up the middle to West. Brunin then ran in two more points. At the end of the half, it was CS 30, Coopersville 0.

Coopersville scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Dylan Merlo. The point after kick was no good.

Cedar Springs scored twice more in the fourth quarter. With 10:49 left, Antwuan Nicholls scored on a four-yard run, and Aiden Brunin kicked the extra point. They scored again with 2:56 left on a five-yard run by Kyle Hoort. Ryan West ran in the extra points.

Leading the rushing for Cedar Springs was Ryan Mitchell with 146 yards; Aiden Brunin had 79; Carter Falan 67; Antwuan Nicholls 40; Ryan West 28; Kyle Vanderhaag 14. Alex Ream and Nate Slager each had 6; Kyle Hoort 5; and Carter Bayink 1.

Coopersville had 108 yards rushing. Dylan Merlo had 68; Tim Allen 44; Isaac Lemeux 8; and Beau Harris 5.

Brunin passed once to Ryan West for 16 yards.

Colton Bosch completed 7 of 17 passes for Coopersville, with two interceptions, for 81 yards.

Kyle Hoort led the Red Hawk defense with 8 tackles.

Ty Anthony and Tim Allen each had 8 tackles for Coopersville.

Cedar Springs will travel to Muskegon to play in the district championship Saturday, November 6, at 1 p.m. against the Muskegon Big Reds.

“We are excited to play for a district championship at Hackley Field on Saturday,” said Coach Kapolka. “They’ve ended our season the last three years in the playoffs, and we are excited to get another shot at them.”

Tickets should be purchased on the GoFan app or at gofan.co. Just search for Muskegon High School and the game should pop up.