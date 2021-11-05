National comedian and magician coming to the Kent Theatre

December 18 at 7 p.m.

Mark your calendars for December 18! That’s when Andy Gross—a nationally known comedian, magician, ventriloquist and internet sensation—will be live on stage, for one night only, at the historic Kent Theatre in downtown Cedar Springs. Show is at 7 pm.

Andy Gross is one of the hottest stand-up comics, magicians and ventriloquists working today, as evidenced by his sold out shows and devoted following. His videos have over 100 million views and counting on the internet! He performs over 150 shows a year at comedy clubs, Las Vegas, cruise ships, fortune 500 corporate events, colleges and performing arts theaters everywhere.

Andy is a multi-talented entertainer that currently combines stand-up comedy, magic and ventriloquism successfully together making him one of the most sought after corporate entertainers in the world. Audiences are absolutely unanimous in their praise of this amazing performer. His ad-libs during his stand-up are compared frequently to Don Rickles and Robin Williams. His voice throwing is amazing to hear and must be heard to be believed.

You do not want to miss out on this show!

Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased one of three ways:

*Go to The Kent Theatre Facebook page and click on events to find Andy Gross Live on Stage. Click on it and find the paypal link to buy tickets under details. Tickets purchased online can be held in Will Call at the Kent Theatre or they will mail you a physical ticket.

*You can buy tickets at Perry’s Place, 90 N. Main St.

*You can buy tickets at the box office at the Kent Theatre, anytime they are showing a movie on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday.

If you have any questions, call Len Allington at 231-750-2337.

Check out videos of Andy Gross by going to andygrosslive on You Tube.