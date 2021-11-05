Election brings new faces to trustee seats

An “Every Vote Counts” button, for Oct. 4, 2010…

Voters nix sinking fund millage

by Judy Reed

Voters in Tuesday’s election selected some brand new candidates to fill trustee seats to represent them, and voted down a school district sinking fund millage.

Village of Sand Lake

In the Village of Sand Lake, newcomer Jack Christensen got 88 votes to trustee Rachel Gokey’s 29 votes. Gokey had one year left on her term, but Christensen filed a recall petition against Gokey that forced her to run again for her seat. Since Christensen won, this means he will fill out the final year of that seat on the Village council. The seat will be up for reelection again next fall.

City of Cedar Springs

The City of Cedar Springs had two trustee seats open and three candidates. Incumbent Lisa Atchison held on to her seat with 226 votes; newcomer Ashley Hamel picked up the second seat with 218 votes; and Shandell Napieralski got 140 votes. There were 5 write-ins.

Cedar Springs Public Schools sinking fund millage

Cedar Springs Public Schools has had a sinking millage since 2012 that helped fund repairs to the district such as repaving parking lots, turf replacement, new gym floors, etc. It is a “pay as you go” system that does not require a district to borrow money or pay interest. Tuesday’s ballot asked voters to extend the 1 mil so they could continue using it for repairs. It would not have increased taxes. Voters, however, had other ideas. With 1,456 YES votes, and 1,968 NO votes, the sinking fund millage was voted down.

28th Senate District

After former Sen. Peter MacGregor-R ran and won the seat of Kent County treasurer last fall, he left his position as senator of Michigan’s 28th district, which forced a special election to fill the position. Rep. Mark Huizenga-R, of the 74th District, has won the seat with 25,735 votes. Democrat contender Keith Courtade received 15,683 votes; Libertarian Alex Avery got 611; and Theodore Gerrard, of the U.S. Taxpayer’s Party, received 420 votes. Huizenga will fill the seat for the final year of the term, which will end January 2023.