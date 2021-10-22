Two injured, one killed in crash

Photo by Michigan State Police.



A driver crossed the centerline on 14 Mile Rd on Sunday and hit another vehicle head on.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, on 14 Mile Rd at Wabasis Avenue, in Oakfield Township.

investigation showed that a westbound Jeep Liberty crossed the centerline into the path of a Nissan Altima and hit it head-on. The 17-year-old female passenger in the Nissan was killed in the crash. The driver was transported to the hospital by Aero Med in critical condition. As of Wednesday morning, the driver was still on life support.

The driver of the Jeep, also a 17-year-old, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Because of a recent change in the law, the names of the 17-year-olds involved in the crash are not being released by police. The name of the driver of the Nissan has also not been released.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Life EMS, and Aero Med assisted on scene.