The Post travels to Florida

Michael and Belinda Sanderson, of Cedar Springs, traveled to Ft. Walton Beach, FL to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles (Leviticus 23:33-43). Here they are on the balcony of their temporary booth (a condo overlooking the Gulf of Mexico), with a copy of the Cedar Springs Post.

They enjoyed beautiful weather and spiritual enlightenment for 8 days.

Thank you, Mike and Belinda, for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!