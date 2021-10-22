Pumpkin giveaway a big success





courtesy photos

Last Saturday was a great day for Halloween pumpkin giveaway put on by the Green Family and Friends, the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, and City Impact.

The event took place in the Heart of Cedar Springs, near the library.

“It was a little chilly but that didn’t stop the children from having a good time,” said Cordell Green.

He said they had a little over 550 children and probably just as many adults.

There was also a magic show, free costumes, food, games, race cars, and a pumpkin patch with over 600 pumpkins.

