Man sentenced on pipe bomb, gun charges

David Saylor



A Newaygo man who was arrested in early March after his 16-year-old son took some explosive materials to school and accidentally detonated them, was sentenced last week to four years in prison.

David Robert Daniel Saylor, age 34, pleaded guilty to owning a pipe bomb and stolen gun.

According to the Michigan State Police, the Newaygo Police Department was dispatched to Newaygo High School for the explosion inside a classroom on Monday, March 8, at 8:52 a.m.

Preliminary investigation by Newaygo Police and the MSP Hart Post determined that the 16-year-old student accidently detonated the explosive material and did not understand how big an explosion the materials could cause. They do not feel he intended to attack anyone.

The boy and several others were injured in the blast and all sought treatment.

David Saylor was arrested as a result of the investigation into the explosion and subsequent search warrant of his home in the 2300 block of E. 95th, where they found more explosive materials.

Police found two different improvised explosive devices. One device is described colloquially as a “pipe bomb.” The other is described as “an improvised explosive consisting of a brass fitting wrapped in tape that contained an explosive material.” Neither device was registered to Saylor, as required by federal law. Saylor said that he and his son designed and made explosives for two years.

Saylor was also charged with possessing on that same date a firearm, specifically a Berretta .22 caliber rifle, knowing that it had been stolen from its lawful owner. Each of the three charges were punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.