This year Halloween (October 31) is on Sunday, and that has caused some confusion among residents on when trick or treating is for Cedar Springs.

Cedar Springs has always allowed trick or treating on Halloween, even on a Sunday, and it is the same this year. The difference this year, is that downtown businesses will hold their Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, October 30 from 5-7 p.m. Kids can go trick or treating at Main Street businesses during that time.

The Springs Church, however, will be holding their trunk or treat on Halloween, from 4-7 p.m.

CLICK HERE for details on all the events we’ve been told about in the area.