Did you know?

Fisk Knob is a small park in Solon Township that contains the highest point of elevation in the entire county, at 1,072 feet above sea level. The 4-acre park is located at 17533 Algoma Ave. Visitors can use the small parking area just off Algoma, then hike up the short, gated drive to the peak. Be sure to visit during fall color season to enjoy the scenic views. On a clear day, a visitor can expect to see up to 20 miles! As such it’s a great destination to view fall color. The picture above was taken earlier this week, but in the coming days we expect the vista to brighten considerably as fall colors reach their peak,