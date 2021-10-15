Red Hawks compete at Portage Invitational

Cedar Springs junior Molly Bentley. Courtesy photo.

The Girls Cross Country team competed in the Portage Invitational on Saturday, October 9. This is the biggest meet of the season next to regionals and state finals. Some of the best teams in the state competed there in all divisions.

The varsity ladies finished 28th out of 35 teams. The team was in the Division 1 section, which is the toughest and most competitive. Larissa McGrath (76th) was the first lady to come in for us. Annalise Elliot (125th) was second for our team, trying to keep Larissa in her sights to tighten gaps. Ally Ladd (134th) was third for our team, moving up and having one of her best races of the season. Izzy VanDusen (203rd) was our fourth girl in. Madison Golliver (218th) was our fifth girl to cross the line. Molly Bentley (226th) finished sixth for our Lady Hawks. Kaitlynn Brown (229th) finished out our varsity squad for the day.

In the JV race, we had two ladies competing. Kaisa Maki (156th) ran a pretty strong race trying to beat as many packs of runners as she could. Emily Hoort (184th) looked very strong as well.

Coach Melinda Stressman said, “I really thought we ran pretty well. This is the toughest race they will run all season. It’s good to get them in the mix to see how we stack up and compete against some teams we will see at regionals and other invites in the season. I’m very proud of these girls. They work hard and lead strong all season long!”