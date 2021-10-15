web analytics

Categorized | Joke of the Week

Paper Walls

Posted on 15 October 2021.

As a young married couple, a husband and a wife lived in a cheap housing complex near the military base where he was working.

Their chief complaint was that the walls were paper-thin and that they had no privacy. This was painfully obvious when one morning the husband was upstairs, and the wife was downstairs on the telephone. She was interrupted by the doorbell and went to greet her neighbor.

“Give this to your husband,” he growled, and thrust a roll of toilet paper into her hands. “He’s been yelling for it for 15 minutes!”

This post was written by:

- who has written 18442 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Ray Winnie
Intandem Credit Union

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!