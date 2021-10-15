Men and Ladies of Honor kickoff

Men and Ladies of Honor will be kicking off a new season on Thursday, October 21, at Red Hawk Elementary from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 6th through 8th grade students.

Men and Ladies of Honor teaches moral excellence and courageous leadership using biblical principles. Middle School students can take the shuttle bus #7211 from the Middle School to Red Hawk after school on Thursdays. High School students can participate as assistant leaders to the adult leaders. We will continue to meet every Thursday throughout the school year. Ladies of Honor will meet in Room 9 and Men of Honor will meet in Room 11.

Please contact Men & Ladies of Honor Regional Director for Randy Badge for more information at randy.badge55@gmail.com or 616.799.5776. Website: www.honorchangeseverything.com