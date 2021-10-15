Hometown Happenings 10-14-21

Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name anad phone number for any questions we may have.

theTable Meals at The Springs Church

Oct.14,21,28: Meals are served every Thursday fom 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Springs Church on the corner of Oak and Grant. All are welcome to theTable to enjoy this free meal that is being shared with us! #tfnb

Community Pumpkin Giveaway

Oct. 16: This year’s Cedar Springs Community Pumpkin Giveaway will be held on Saturday, October 16th at the Heart of Cedar Springs (Maple St. behind the CS Library) from 2 – 6 pm. Costume contest! Games, food, entertainment. This is a FREE event brought to you by City Impact, the CS Chamber of Commerce, and the Green Family and friends. #40,41

Book Sale at Nelson Twp./Sand Lake KDL

Oct. 21-23: The Nelson Township/Sand Lake Library (88 Eighth St. Sand Lake) will be having a used book sale. October 21 and 22 from 10 am to 6 pm and October 23 from 10 am – 1 pm. Books, CDs, DVDs and more! Donations are appreciated and may be brought to the library. #41,42

Trunk or Treat at East Nelson Church

Oct. 23: Come for Family Fun, Cider, Donuts & Treats! Join East Nelson Church (9024 – 18 Mile Rd. Cedar Springs) for our Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 23rd from 4 – 6 pm.We ask that one family visit a trunk at a time. As you leave, you will be served cider and donuts. #41,42

