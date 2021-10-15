Cedar Springs tops Wayland 62-22

OK Gold showdown this Friday

By Judy Reed

Cedar Springs (5-0, 6-1) continues to hold on to a tie for first place in the OK Gold after a 62-22 win over Wayland (0-5, 0-7) last Friday night, Oct. 8, at Red Hawk Stadium.

Cedar Springs is tied for first place with Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0, 7-0), and will host them in an OK Gold showdown this Friday. The following week they will take on South Christian (4-1, 5-2), currently in second place in the OK Gold.

“The next two games will determine the outcome of our season,” said Kapolka. “If we win, we will win the OK Gold. We need to be the best version of us on Friday night. It will take our individual and collective best game to beat GRCC.”

The Red Hawks offense scored early and often against Wayland, making seven touchdowns and racking up 489 total yards. They averaged 12.2 yards per play.

“We came out ready to play on Friday and executed extremely well in all three phases of the game,” said Coach Gus Kapolka. “We were able to keep our focus during a long weather delay and continued to perform at a high level.”

Cedar Springs scored three times in the first quarter. The first time was with 9:23 on the clock, when Carter Falan ran 15 yards up the middle, and Ryan Mitchell ran in the extra points. They scored again with 6:28 left in the first quarter, when Ryan West ran left for a 12-yard touchdown, and Carter Falan ran in the extra points. Then, with 36 seconds left in the first, Alex Ream ran left for a 12-yard touchdown, and then ran in the extra points as well.

Wayland scored with 9:04 left in the second quarter, when Ian Thompson ran left for a 30-yard touchdown. The pass for extra points was no good.

Red Hawk Carter Falan scored again with 6:17 left in the second when he ran to the right for an 8-yard touchdown, and then ran in the extra points as well.

Cedar scored next on a block punt. It was Wayland’s next possession, and it was 4th and 14 on Wayland’s 15-yard line. They attempted to punt to Cedar, but it was blocked, and Red Hawk Ryan Mitchell recovered the ball at the Wayland 5-yard line and ran it in the for touchdown. Quarterback Aiden Brunin then passed to Blake Scheer for two extra points.

Cedar Springs scored again with 2:18 left in the second, when Aiden Brunin passed to Ryan West for a 12-yard touchdown. Antwuan Nicholls then ran in the extra points. The score was Cedar Springs 48, Wayland 6, at halftime.

Cedar Springs scored once in the third quarter, on a long 58-yard run up the middle by Carter Bayink. An extra point run was no good.

Wayland got on the board again in the fourth quarter, on a 1-yard touchdown by Dustin Loomans. He then also ran in the extra points.

Cedar Springs had their last score of the night on a long touchdown run by Kevin Vanderhaag. With 8:07 on the clock, it was second down and 10, on the 27-yard line, when Vanderhaag ran left for a 73-yard touchdown. Quarterback Sawyer Smith then passed to Nolan Myers for two more points.

Wayland got in one more score with 1:15 left in the fourth, when Cainon Fenn ran in a one-yard touchdown, and then ran in the extra points as well.

The final score was Cedar Springs 62, Wayland 22.

Kapolka is happy with the way the Red Hawks have improved this season. “We have continued to improve in all three phases and our offensive line has taken their game to the next level,” he said.

Nine players had rushing yardage in the double digits, with six of them having over 50. Carter Falan netted 119.

Aiden Brunin completed four of seven passes for 50 yards, including one touchdown.

Wayland netted 184 yards on the ground, and 62 yards passing. Dustin Loomans completed four of 6 passes and threw two interceptions. They were recovered by Red Hawks Aiden Brunin and Kyle Hoort.

The Cedar Springs defense had 68 tackles and was led by Alex Ream with 8.

Be sure to come out to Red Hawk Stadium this Friday to cheer on your Red Hawks when they take on unbeaten Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Tickets are $5 at the gate, and game time is 7 p.m.