Red Flannel brings back the fun

Atlas and Maverick Hunt are excited for the parade and the candy to come. Photo by J. Reed.

Ember Hunt enjoys her first Red Flannel Day. Photo by Rachel Hunt.

A sea of red filled the street after the parade. Photo by Suzanne Ader.



By Judy Reed

True to this year’s theme, the Red Flannel Festival brought back the fun to 2021! The last two weekends, and especially Red Flannel Day, October 2, were sun-drenched, fun-filled days where people enjoyed elephant ears, a chicken dinner, carnival rides, crafts, vendors, a lumberjack show, pie eating contest, grand parade, beverage tents, music, and so much more.

“The Red Flannel Festival board felt this year’s event was a huge success,” said Red Flannel Festival President Nancy Deyman. “We were not sure how it would turn out coming out of the pandemic.”

But people were ready. Thousands flocked to downtown Cedar Springs to enjoy the return of the legendary Red Flannel Festival.

“The Red Flannel Festival would like to thank everyone who attended the festival this year,” said Deyman. “We hope you all had a wonderful time!”

See gallery below for some of the photos you contributed of this year’s festival.