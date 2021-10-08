Did you give a ride to this man?

Homicide update

Did you give a ride to the man pictured here on Sept. 16 or know who did?

Last week we ran a story about a suspect who allegedly killed a woman in Cannon Township by stabbing her to death and then attacked her two young children as well. The suspect was later apprehended in Ohio. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying anyone who may have picked up the suspect, Jacob Alec Ryan, on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the area of Belding Rd. N.E. or Northland Dr. N.E. between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Ryan may have been dropped off in Grand Rapids to get on a Greyhound Bus (see picture).

If you or someone you know provided a ride to Ryan, please contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (616) 632-6125.