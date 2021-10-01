Rockford man killed in motorcycle crash

A Rockford man died when his motorcycle struck an SUV that pulled out in front of him on M-57. Courtesy photo.

A Rockford man died Thursday, September 30, when his motorcycle struck a vehicle that pulled into his path.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Carson City Road (M-57) at West County Line Road (Montcalm Avenue) on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Their investigation showed that a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was stopped on West County Line Road, facing south, and waiting to turn left to head east on Carson City Road. A 1996 Honda VT1100 motorcycle was westbound on Carson City Road and approaching the intersection when the Traverse began its turn, pulling into the path of the Honda. The Honda attempted to stop but struck the Traverse.

The driver of the Traverse, a 29-year-old Greenville woman and an eight-year-old female passenger were uninjured. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene of injuries he sustained in the crash. He was identified as Daniel G. Brainard, age 53 of Rockford.

The occupants of the Traverse were both using their seatbelts. Mr. Brainard was wearing a helmet. There were other vehicles at the intersection as the crash occurred.

There were no indications of other contributing factors. The intersection was closed for approximately 3 ½ hours. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Montcalm County Emergency Services, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, the Greenville Department of Public Safety, Oakfield Township Fire Department, Rockford Ambulance and the Michigan State Police.