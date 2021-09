The bed races are just one of the events taking place Saturday.

By Judy Reed

The Red Flannel Festival is bringing back the fun in 2021 and you will get a taste of it this weekend!

It kicks off Friday night, with a home football game against Forest Hills Eastern, and the firefighter light parade at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday will find more goodies on tap, with the Red Flannel 5K fun run and walk; kids day in the Heart of Cedar Springs park behind the library; those zany bed races; and the Queen pageant Saturday evening. Click Here for more info.