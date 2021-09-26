Man dies in motorcycle crash

A Lakeview man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash in Tyrone Township.

According to the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post, the crash occurred at approx. 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, on 17 Mile Rd. near Tyrone Ave.

Their investigation showed that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling eastbound on 17 Mile Rd. when it ran off the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a road sign. The 43-year-old male driver, from Lakeview, was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not yet been released.

It is not known yet if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Grand Rapids Post.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Tyrone Township Fire Department, Rockford EMS, and the Kent County Road Commission.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.