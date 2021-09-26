Man dies in high-speed crash

A young man died last Sunday after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Montcalm Township.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the fatal crash occurred on Sunday, September 19, at 9:35 p.m. on Holland Lake Road near M-91 in Montcalm Township.

A trooper was traveling southbound when he saw a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The trooper turned around and went northbound to make a traffic stop. But prior to the trooper attempting the stop, he saw the driver had lost control, rolled, and struck a tree. The driver, 18-year-old Colton Leitz, from the Greenville area, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Lakeview Post.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, Montcalm Township Fire, and Montcalm County EMS.