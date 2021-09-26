Man charged in murder of Rockford woman

Jacob Alec Ryan



A man who told his cousin “he was going to make her pay” has been charged in the death of a Cannon Township woman.

The cousin reportedly told police that Jacob Alec Ryan, 29, had called him on September 15 and was angry that Ciara Paul, 25, had left him at a food court. Ryan then allegedly told his cousin “he was going to make her pay and be on the run.”

On September 16 at 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Cannon Place Dr. N.E. to check on Paul’s well-being after a woman reported she was in a Facetime call with Ryan, and he appeared to have bloody hands that looked “stabbed up.”

Ciara Paul was stabbed to death in her Cannon Township home.



Deputies arrived on scene and saw blood when they looked through the window. Once inside, they found Paul deceased inside the home, with apparent stab wounds. Deputies also located Paul’s two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, inside the home. They were injured and transported to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital for medical treatment. Their injuries were described as “significant cuts to the neck requiring medical procedures.”

The suspect was located in Toledo, Ohio. He was arrested by authorities in Toledo and is now in the Kent County jail. He was arraigned on Monday, September 20, in 63rd District Court, on one count of Homicide—Open murder, and one count of Assault with intent to murder. Bond was set at $2 million, cash or surety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (616) 632-6125.